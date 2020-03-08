Tamil Nadu boy from US arrives in airport with fever, sent to hospital for observation

By PTI

CHENNAI: A 15-year old boy who arrived here from the US via Doha on Sunday was diagnosed with fever during screening at the airport and was sent to a hospital for observation, airport sources said.

The boy, who arrived along with his father had some symptoms associated with fever as well and was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, they said.

Authorities sent him to RGGGH after examining him in a special ward set up in the airport.

Tests will be done as part of the observation protocol to ascertain if the boy has coronavirus, sources added.

The father and son duo hail from Tamil Nadu.