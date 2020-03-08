Home States Tamil Nadu

Tax evasion turn defaulters' Water-loo

With the 2019-2020 financial year coming to a close in three weeks, the civic body has collected Rs 29 crores tax in the past one month.

Published: 08th March 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

MADURAI: The Madurai corporation has disconnected underground drainage (UGD) and drinking water connections of 668 property tax defaulters in the past one week. The numbers will go up as the exercise would continue till March 31. With the 2019-2020 financial year coming to a close in three weeks, the civic body has collected Rs 29 crores tax in the past one month.

The corporation collects various taxes, including property tax, water tax, drainage maintenance (DMC) tax, UGD tax and vacant land tax. Property tax has been assessed for a total of 3,20,823 entities. There are nearly 100 tax collectors in place. Ever since the civic body intensified the tax collection three months ago, each tax collector was tasked with doing at least 3,000 assessments. This became a mammoth task for the tax collectors. Based on the directions of Corporation Commissioner S Visakan, retired corporation employees and around 500 employees from Public Health Department were roped in. Forty computerised tax collection centres were set up in the four zones that would function from 8 am to 8 pm on all days of a week.

The stages of tax collection involve issuance of demand notice followed by a reminder notice. The officials were told to disconnect the drinking water and UGD connections for those who failed to pay tax even after the notices.

A corporation official said, "In 2018, based on the tax revision, the residential tax was increased by 50 per cent and the commercial tax was increased by 100 per cent. There was a large-scale demand to revoke the hike and we stopped collecting tax for a few months following a Government Order. Though the hike had been revoked, many residents do not come forward to pay the tax. This hinders the civic body from undertaking developmental works and ensuring basic amenities."

Owing to litigations, most of the private educational institutions, hospitals and industries in the corporation did not pay the tax. However, with the court cases at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court came to an end last week, the said institutions have been told to pay the tax. Action to disconnect the drinking water and UGD connections of defaulters are under way. "Of all the aforementioned taxes, it is highly challenging for the officials to collect vacant land tax as the owners usually reside elsewhere," added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp