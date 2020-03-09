13-year-old Dalit girl gangraped in Tamil Nadu's Vaniyambadi, police nab three

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by three young men at a village in Vaniyambadi in Tirupathur and the police have nabbed the perpetrators.

Police sources said the girl, studying Class VIII, was subjected to the horror last Friday (on March 6) and a complaint was received on Sunday. Following the complaint, a police team headed by Vaniyambadi Taluk Inspector Mangaiyarkarasi was formed to probe the incident.

They swung into action and held investigations before nabbing the trio- M Chandru (24), P Parthiban (23), and R Kannan (35) on Sunday. "The incident occurred near the house of the victim. The young men had bundled her out on to a secluded place when she went to relieve herself, before raping her," the Inspector told TNIE.

He added that the Vaniyambadi Taluk police registered a case under Sections 366 (A) (procurarion of minor girl), Section 376 DA (gangrape on woman under 16 years of age), Section 352 (assault or criminal force), Section 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 3 (a) (penetrative sexual assault), Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), Section 5 (g) (gang penetrative sexual assault), Section 5 (i) (penetrative sexual assault causing grievous hurt or bodily harm/injury), and Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act, 2012.

The victim has been admitted at a local government hospital.