Home States Tamil Nadu

13-year-old Dalit girl gangraped in Tamil Nadu's Vaniyambadi, police nab three

They swung into action and held investigations before nabbing the trio- M Chandru (24), P Parthiban (23), and R Kannan (35) on Sunday.

Published: 09th March 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by three young men at a village in Vaniyambadi in Tirupathur and the police have nabbed the perpetrators.

Police sources said the girl, studying Class VIII, was subjected to the horror last  Friday (on March 6) and a complaint was received on Sunday. Following the complaint, a police team headed by Vaniyambadi Taluk Inspector Mangaiyarkarasi was formed to probe the incident.

They swung into action and held investigations before nabbing the trio- M Chandru (24), P Parthiban (23), and R Kannan (35) on Sunday. "The incident occurred near the house of the victim. The young men had bundled her out on to a secluded place when she went to relieve herself, before raping her," the Inspector told TNIE.

He added that the Vaniyambadi Taluk police registered a case under Sections 366 (A) (procurarion of minor girl), Section 376 DA (gangrape on woman under 16 years of age), Section 352 (assault or criminal force), Section 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 3 (a) (penetrative sexual assault), Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), Section 5 (g) (gang penetrative sexual assault), Section 5 (i) (penetrative sexual assault causing grievous hurt or bodily harm/injury), and Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act, 2012.

The victim has been admitted at a local government hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu crime Tamil Nadu Dalit gangrape Tamil Nadu Dalit rape
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp