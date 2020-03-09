Bringing food on the platter of the penniless

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A group of 25 youngsters have taken up a noble cause of feeding destitutes in Puducherry. The group collects food from various eateries and functions across the Union Territory and brings it to the platter of the penniless.

E Jain Raj, a playback singer and part of the group, said, “Our team started this service on May 17, 2019. On an average, we serve food to 750 persons every day and overall we reach 22,500 people a month. We always wanted to serve those in need, but faced fund crisis. When we saw so much food being wasted at various functions, we decided to collect them and serve the poor. We also take great care of food quality. My self and two of my friends, A Akash and A Jeyakumar, joined as a team and started the initiative. We have created a network through social media, to alert us on the availability of food from various events,” he said.

“Now we are a team of nearly 25 people. Arunkumar, Lakshmanan, Shanmugavel, Karthikram, Renold and Vignesh are few of our members. We have registered a trust in the name, ‘No Waste Food In Pondy.’ Once Chief Minister Narayanasamy saw us in a function and we received a donation of Rs 75,000 from CM’s fund,” he added.

“We get help from many volunteers, one of them is Mani Electronics owner Subramanian Gunasekaran, who supplies us the packing materials worth Rs 10,000,” Raj said.

The team also received an award from Pondicherry Book of Records.

People can contact Jain Raj in 9597333633.