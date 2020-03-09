Home States Tamil Nadu

Bringing food on the platter of the penniless

A group of 25 youngsters collects food from various eateries and functions across the Union Territory and brings it to the penniless.

Published: 09th March 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A group of 25 youngsters have taken up a noble cause of feeding destitutes in Puducherry. The group collects food from various eateries and functions across the Union Territory and brings it to the platter of the penniless.

E Jain Raj, a playback singer and part of the group, said, “Our team started this service on May 17, 2019. On an average, we serve food to 750 persons every day and overall we reach 22,500 people a month. We always wanted to serve those in need, but faced fund crisis. When we saw so much food being wasted at various functions, we decided to collect them and serve the poor. We also take great care of food quality. My self and two of my friends, A Akash and A Jeyakumar, joined as a team and started the initiative. We have created a network through social media, to alert us on the availability of food from various events,” he said.

“Now we are a team of nearly 25 people. Arunkumar, Lakshmanan, Shanmugavel, Karthikram, Renold and Vignesh are few of our members. We have registered a trust in the name, ‘No Waste Food In Pondy.’ Once Chief Minister Narayanasamy saw us in a function and we received a donation of Rs 75,000 from CM’s fund,” he added.

“We get help from many volunteers, one of them is Mani Electronics owner Subramanian Gunasekaran, who supplies us the packing materials worth Rs 10,000,” Raj said.

The team also received an award from Pondicherry Book of Records.

 People can contact Jain Raj in 9597333633.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
feeding destitutes
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp