Chaos as platform gives way at Madurai's Sellur Raju event

The platform laid over the UGD chamber had collapsed and three people had fallen into the pit. However, none was injured.

The platform over the UGD pipeline in Sellur, which collapsed on Sunday.

The platform over the UGD pipeline in Sellur, which collapsed on Sunday.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tension prevailed during Co-operation Minister Sellur K Raju’s inspection at the Sellur Roundtana in the city on Sunday, after a newly-laid platform over the chamber of an underground drainage (UGD) pipeline collapsed, causing few of the AIADMK cadre standing on it to fall into the pit.

The minister was on a surprise visit to the roundtana where the Madurai Corporation has undertaken construction work to erect a statue honouring Kabaddi players.

While Raju, accompanied by Corporation Commissioner S Visakan, was conducting his inspection, screams were heard from a section of cadre who had gathered on the platform.

The platform laid over the UGD chamber had collapsed and three people had fallen into the pit. However, none was injured.

“The leakage inside the UGD pipeline has weakened the newly-laid binding materials of the chamber. The cadre, who did not know that the portion was weak, had gathered on top of it, causing that portion of the platform to collapse. Steps will be taken to arrest the leakage and the platform will be re-laid,” city engineer S Arasu told Express.

Reason cited for collapse

The leakage inside the pipeline had weakened the newly laid binding materials of the chamber. The cadre who weren’t aware of this gathered over it, causing the crash

