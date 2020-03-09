Home States Tamil Nadu

Drive on to rescue homeless in Madurai

Until a few months ago, there were many destitute and abandoned persons, especially elderly ones, wandering the bus terminus.

Published: 09th March 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (Photo | Sayantan Ghosh, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city police in collaboration with the Ithayam Arakatalai have launched a drive on Thursday to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned elderly persons, destitute women and children from the MGR Bus Terminus in Madurai.

According to sources, the MGR Bus Stand (formerly Mattuthavani Bus Stand) used to have heavier floating population compared to other bus termini in the city. 

Until a few months ago, there were many destitute and abandoned persons, especially elderly ones, wandering the bus terminus.

They used to sleep on its premises and beg from passengers. Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Anna Nagar T K Lilly Grace said that not all of them were actually destitute or abandoned. Some of these people disguised as beggars so as to earn easy money.

“All such people are being caught. Those found to be actually destitute will be sent to government homes. However, a few want to return to their own homes, so arrangements will be made in this regard,” she added.

Some people did not have money for travel expenses. As such, enough money would be provided to them. “Most of these people wore dirty clothes, did not bathe or shave.

They would be cleaned and properly clothed before they are sent home” sources added. 

The officer added that a 24x7 room was installed near the police outpost in the bus terminus.

A person from Ithayam Arakatali would take care of rehabilitating the rescued individuals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Madurai homeless people
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp