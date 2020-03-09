Drive on to rescue homeless in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city police in collaboration with the Ithayam Arakatalai have launched a drive on Thursday to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned elderly persons, destitute women and children from the MGR Bus Terminus in Madurai.

According to sources, the MGR Bus Stand (formerly Mattuthavani Bus Stand) used to have heavier floating population compared to other bus termini in the city.

Until a few months ago, there were many destitute and abandoned persons, especially elderly ones, wandering the bus terminus.

They used to sleep on its premises and beg from passengers. Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Anna Nagar T K Lilly Grace said that not all of them were actually destitute or abandoned. Some of these people disguised as beggars so as to earn easy money.

“All such people are being caught. Those found to be actually destitute will be sent to government homes. However, a few want to return to their own homes, so arrangements will be made in this regard,” she added.

Some people did not have money for travel expenses. As such, enough money would be provided to them. “Most of these people wore dirty clothes, did not bathe or shave.

They would be cleaned and properly clothed before they are sent home” sources added.

The officer added that a 24x7 room was installed near the police outpost in the bus terminus.

A person from Ithayam Arakatali would take care of rehabilitating the rescued individuals.