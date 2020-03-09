Kovai traffic violators fail letter writing ‘punishment’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Preaching road safety among youngsters in the town, the police officials stationed at Sulur, took a different approach to ‘punish’ the traffic rule defaulters by asking them to write an apology letter, in both Tamil and English without grammatical errors.

Falling prey to this punishment, three undergraduate students were caught for riding triple and rash driving near Sulur. Instead of imposing fine, they were asked to write an apology letter in Tamil and English.

Sadly, even though the three students were offered multiple chances, they failed to complete the task. Later they were released with advice to concentrate on studies and understand their basic skills before committing violations.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday evening. It was alleged that the three youngsters, who rode triple, often speedily crossed the road.

Since they were aged between 20 and 21, and were pursuing final year BCA in a private college near Sulur, the police officials after considering their future, ordered them to write an apology letter as a punishment instead of registering a case.

“They were told that they could leave if they wrote an apology letter without any mistake in both Tamil and English. Though multiple chances were given, they failed to complete the task. Even after the second attempt, they made mistakes in their letter. Though they were fluent in Tamil, they did not know to write Tamil error-free,” said a police official.

We hope the exercise would change their behaviour, the official added.