Mobile phone thief arrested

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Police on Saturday arrested a man who used to visit hospitals like a patient and sneak away with mobile phones of persons coming for treatment.

According to police, Krishnan (49) of Vanur had come to see his relative undergoing treatment at JIPMER hospital last week and stayed outside the canteen. He later complained to the police that someone had stolen his mobile phone worth Rs 14,000.

The police filed a case and tightened surveillance on the hospital premises as the department had received such complaints earlier too. On Saturday, a police team on patrol spotted a person roaming suspiciously near the canteen at the JIPMER hospital. On seeing the police, he tried to flee and was caught.

Police identified him as Muhamed Irfan (26) of Vadaponparapi near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district. He admitted to having stolen Krishnan's mobile phone and also phones from people coming for treatment.

Police recovered three mobile phones worth a total of Rs 35,000 from him and are conducting further inquiries.