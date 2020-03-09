Home States Tamil Nadu

Mobile phone thief arrested

Police on Saturday arrested a man who used to visit hospitals like a patient and sneak away with mobile phones of persons coming for treatment.

Published: 09th March 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Police on Saturday arrested a man who used to visit hospitals like a patient and sneak away with mobile phones of persons coming for treatment.

According to police, Krishnan (49) of Vanur had come to see his relative undergoing treatment at JIPMER hospital last week and stayed outside the canteen. He later complained to the police that someone had stolen his mobile phone worth Rs 14,000.

The police filed a case and tightened surveillance on the hospital premises as the department had received such complaints earlier too. On Saturday, a police team on patrol spotted a person roaming suspiciously near the canteen at the JIPMER hospital. On seeing the police, he tried to flee and was caught.

Police identified him as Muhamed Irfan (26) of Vadaponparapi near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district. He admitted to having stolen Krishnan's mobile phone and also phones from people coming for treatment.

Police recovered three mobile phones worth a total of Rs 35,000 from him and are conducting further inquiries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mobile phone thief
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp