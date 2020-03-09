Home States Tamil Nadu

Poultry farmers set to sell eggs directly in market

A day after poultry farming association demanded the NECC to fix the prices of egg, the poultry farmers association in the district decided to sell eggs directly to customers instead of traders.

Published: 09th March 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image of eggs used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AP)

Image of eggs used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: A day after poultry farming association demanded the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) to fix the prices of egg, the poultry farmers association in the district decided to sell eggs directly to customers instead of traders. On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers Federation (TNPFF) said that the farmers are selling eggs to traders to at a lower price than its production cost.

Namakkal, known for the production of eggs, produces more than 5 crore eggs in a day from over hundreds of poultry farms. Despite the NECC fixing the price of eggs at Rs 3.13 per egg, the misunderstanding between merchants and poultry farmers in egg market at Namakkal zone has forced the traders to sell the eggs at a price lower than the production cost leading to the loss.

Speaking to TNIE, TNPFF president Vangli Subramani said, "The production cost of eggs is Rs 4, and after negotiating with farmers, the association sold eggs for around Rs 2.50 and Rs 2.60." He claimed that due to this, the farmers are incurring a loss of Rs 200 per day. Hence the farmers have decided to sell the eggs in the market directly from Saturday.

He also alleged that the involvement of middlemen in the industry is affecting the farmers business adversely. He said, "Several middlemen play a major role in the industry. They earn 50 per cent profit, whereas the farmers incur 50 per cent loss as they have sold eggs at a lower price than the production cost."

Currently, the farmers are selling eggs at three places, which include Uzavar Santhai, Park Road, and Tiruchy Road.

He also urged the district administration to intervene in the issue, otherwise, the industry would face severe crises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
egg NECC National Egg Coordination Committee TNPFF
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp