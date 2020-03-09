Shop owner, employee arrested for selling child porn videos

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The owner of a mobile phone shop and his employee were arrested, on Sunday, allegedly for selling pen drives containing porn videos, including child porn.

The suspects have been identified as K Pon Irul (41), a native of Maraikulam village in Kamuthi, and his employee 31-year-old M Vazhi Vitta Kizhavan, a native of Melaramanathi village. Pon Irul is the owner of a mobile phone shop inside Kamuthi bus stand.

Sources said that based on a tip-off received on Friday, Kamuthi police deputed Special Sub Inspector Vengaiyan to closely monitor the duo for a day. "It was found that the duo was selling pornography videos in pen drives after receiving payment of Rs 50 under the pretext of uploading movie songs to the customers," they said.

Led by Kamuthi police inspector T Gajendran, a team of police personnel arrested the duo on Sunday and recovered 135 GB of pornography videos including child pornography. The men were later remanded.

They were booked under sections 292(2)(b) in Indian Penal Code, Section 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (punishment for storage of pornographic material involving child) and sections 67 (Transmitting obscene material in electronic form), 67B (a), 67B (b) and 67B (c) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.