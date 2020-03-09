Thousands take holy dip in Mahamaham tank

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the Mahamaham tank in Kumbakonam on the account of Maasi Maham festival on Sunday. The event occurs once in 12 years.

Deities from temples such as Adhi Kumbeswarar, Kasi Viswanathan, Abhimukeswarar, Gowthameswarar, Banapureeswarar, Amirthakalasanathan, Kambatta Viswanathar, Kodeeswarar, Ekambeswarar, Nageswarar, Someswarar, Kalahastheeswarar along with their consorts were taken in Rishaba mount to the bank of the Mahamaham tank.

The ‘Asthradevar’ from the respective temples were taken to the tank and ablutions were done with 21 materials. Following this, thousands of devotees gathered on the banks, took a dip in the tank. Devotees came from the early hours of Sunday till the evening. Elaborate security arrangements were made. Also, officials of fire and rescue department, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE), medical department and municipality were on their vigil. A sea of devotees also witnessed the traditional wooden car festival of Chakrapani temple.