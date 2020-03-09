TN school education body stops biometric attendance to prevent coronavirus spread

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst novel coronavirus scare, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Monday, has issued a circular asking all schools to stop using the biometric attendance system. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of the virus which can be transmitted through contact.

As the hands touch many surfaces, it can pick up viruses, and if contaminated, one can be exposed to the deadly virus through the eyes, nose or mouth.

Since early 2019, teachers and other staff in government schools were asked to use the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (ABEAS). Nearly 17,000 devices were installed across the State by the State School Education Department.

However, teachers have been asked to stop using the system and switch to manual attendance instead until March 31.

The announcement follows suit from an advisory issued by the Central government recently.