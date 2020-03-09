Vijayakanth will be next Tamil Nadu CM, says Premalatha, hints at possible AIADMK - DMDK split

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Hinting at Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam’s possible split with its ally AIADMK ahead of 2021 elections, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth said that the party secretary and her husband, Vijayakanth, would be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

She was addressing a gathering during the party’s international women’s day celebrations in Thiruparankundram on Sunday.

Premalatha said that in the year 1973, MG Ramachandran organised a public meeting here, won the elections and became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. “Likewise, with the support and blessings of the people, the DMDK general secretary, who is present at the venue now, is expecting the same victory,” she said.

Further, she appealed the women, who gathered at the venue, to launch a door-to-door campaign to bring success in the upcoming assembly election - 2021 and she assured that women have the enormous power to achieve anything. It’s after a long time that Vijaykanth took part in a public meeting. He expressed his wishes for the women’s day.

