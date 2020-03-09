Home States Tamil Nadu

Vijayakanth will be next Tamil Nadu CM, says Premalatha, hints at possible AIADMK - DMDK split

She was addressing a gathering during the party’s international women’s day celebrations in Thiruparankundram on Sunday.

Published: 09th March 2020 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth (File Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Hinting at Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam’s possible split with its ally AIADMK ahead of 2021 elections, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth said that the party secretary and her husband, Vijayakanth, would be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. 

She was addressing a gathering during the party’s international women’s day celebrations in Thiruparankundram on Sunday.

Premalatha said that in the year 1973, MG Ramachandran organised a public meeting here,  won the elections and became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. “Likewise, with the support and blessings of the people, the DMDK general secretary, who is present at the venue now, is expecting the same victory,” she said. 

Further, she appealed the women, who gathered at the venue, to launch a door-to-door campaign to bring success in the upcoming assembly election -  2021 and she assured that women have the enormous power to achieve anything. It’s after a long time that Vijaykanth took part in a public meeting. He expressed his wishes for the women’s day. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu AIADMK DMDK Premalatha Vijayakanth Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp