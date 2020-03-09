Home States Tamil Nadu

Where scents, hues convey gratitude

Thousands of devotees from across districts thronged the Samayapuram Mariamman temple and offered flowers to the deity on the first day of 28-day long annual Maasi festival .

Published: 09th March 2020 12:48 PM

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:Thousands of devotees from across districts thronged the Samayapuram Mariamman temple and offered flowers to the deity on the first day of 28-day long annual Maasi festival (Poochorithal).

Every year, the festival is celebrated on the last Sunday of  Tamil month Maasi and ends on the last Sunday of Tamil month Panguni. It is usually celebrated with a belief that the deity -- Mariamman -- herself would go on 28-day fast (Pachai Pattini Viratham) for the welfare of the people and absolve the sin of killing Mayasuran. During the four weeks, coconut water, sugarcane juice and Thullumavi would be used for Neivedhiyam. On the first day, a sea of devotees carried a basket full of flowers on their heads and took a procession around the temple along with a private elephant.

Joint Commissioner of the temple Ashok Kumar told TNIE, “Among the Shakthi stalams, the Samayapuram Mariamman temple holds an important place among people.

Poochorithal is a significant festival of the temple where people from various districts bring flowers and offer it to the deity on all Sundays. On the final day, flag hoisting will be done for Chithirai car festival.” He added that as more than a lakh devotees are expected to visit Samayapuram for participating in the festival, special arrangements like temporary bus stops, water tanks, mobile toilets, resting areas and medical aid have been made.

A devotee from Musiri Elangovan said, “With the blessings of Samayapuram Mariamman I reaped a good harvest in both Samba and Kuruvai seasons this year. As thanksgiving, my sons and I took a pilgrimage to the temple. We feared travelling all the way in the scorching heat, but thanks to the city corporation for arranging water tanks along the roads for rehydrating ourselves. Also, many kind-hearted people placed shelters which helped us a great deal.”

Poochorithal Maasi festival Samayapuram Mariamman temple
