Home States Tamil Nadu

Without underpass, patients take risky cross on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway at Walajapet

Since the old and new building complexes located in between the busy Chennai-Bengaluru national highway, patients have to be taken across the highway for examination and tests.

Published: 09th March 2020 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Patient being taken in a stretcher along with a nurse and other members.

Patient being taken in a stretcher along with a nurse and other members. (Photo | Express)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

RANIPET: Attendants and hospital staff pulling stretchers and wheelchairs with patients, across the national highway is a common sight in front of the district government headquarters hospital at Walajapet.

Since the old and new building complexes are located in between the busy Chennai-Bengaluru national highway, patients have to be taken across the highway for examination and tests.

It is a high risk for the attendants and hospital staff to pull stretchers and wheelchairs while negotiating with the speeding vehicles.

“We have to be very careful while crossing the road because if we are negligent, we will end up being hit by a speeding vehicle,” said Senthilkumar, an attendant of a patient.

Doctors and staff also have to undergo the ordeal of negotiating the vehicles before moving to the other end of the road.

“Not only patients but also doctors, nurses and other staff have to cross the road in risky conditions” said a doctor.

The police have erected barricades to make the vehicles slow down but the absence of an underpass has been a perennial problem.

“The new building complex was built fifteen years ago, since then the patients, doctors and other staff are crossing between the road to reach lab and other facilities,” according to an officer of Medical Services.

A minimum of 150 persons are admitted as inpatients in the 300-bedded hospital while about 4,000 people visit every day as outpatients to the District Govt Headquarters Hospital.

The Outpatient block, Siddha unit, laboratory and administrative office are located in the old building complex while the new building complex houses trauma care, accidents, inpatient block and other units.

Efforts have been made to construct an underpass to connect both the old building and the new building complexes but they are yet to materialise.

“Steps have been taken by the concerned authorities of the government for constructing the subway. The process for the facility is on,” Dr Singaravelu, hospital Superintendent, told Express.

Ranipet MLA R Gandhi has been taking steps by approaching the Centre for construction of the underpass. He said Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has started the process for it.

He told Express, “I have approached the Central government several times demanding construction of the subway. Recently, I met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari when he visited Vellore and explained him the necessity for building a subway. He has agreed to sanction the project and the process is set in motion.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Walajapet Walajapet government hospital
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Padma Shri Manohar Devadoss: Can barely see, but what art!
Gallery
Seems like the COVID-19 scare has failed to kill people's enthusiasm to celebrate the festival of colours. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
India splashes colours amidst coronavirus scare to celebrate Holi 
Hardcore DC fans would call it blasphemous, but it is happening. (To put it in MCU terms 'Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives all the same.') Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist in Marvel's 'Thor:
'Batman' Bale to be Thor's nemesis: Actors to do both DC and Marvel movies | Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp