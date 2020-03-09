Without underpass, patients take risky cross on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway at Walajapet

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

RANIPET: Attendants and hospital staff pulling stretchers and wheelchairs with patients, across the national highway is a common sight in front of the district government headquarters hospital at Walajapet.

Since the old and new building complexes are located in between the busy Chennai-Bengaluru national highway, patients have to be taken across the highway for examination and tests.

It is a high risk for the attendants and hospital staff to pull stretchers and wheelchairs while negotiating with the speeding vehicles.

“We have to be very careful while crossing the road because if we are negligent, we will end up being hit by a speeding vehicle,” said Senthilkumar, an attendant of a patient.

Doctors and staff also have to undergo the ordeal of negotiating the vehicles before moving to the other end of the road.

“Not only patients but also doctors, nurses and other staff have to cross the road in risky conditions” said a doctor.

The police have erected barricades to make the vehicles slow down but the absence of an underpass has been a perennial problem.

“The new building complex was built fifteen years ago, since then the patients, doctors and other staff are crossing between the road to reach lab and other facilities,” according to an officer of Medical Services.

A minimum of 150 persons are admitted as inpatients in the 300-bedded hospital while about 4,000 people visit every day as outpatients to the District Govt Headquarters Hospital.

The Outpatient block, Siddha unit, laboratory and administrative office are located in the old building complex while the new building complex houses trauma care, accidents, inpatient block and other units.

Efforts have been made to construct an underpass to connect both the old building and the new building complexes but they are yet to materialise.

“Steps have been taken by the concerned authorities of the government for constructing the subway. The process for the facility is on,” Dr Singaravelu, hospital Superintendent, told Express.

Ranipet MLA R Gandhi has been taking steps by approaching the Centre for construction of the underpass. He said Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has started the process for it.

He told Express, “I have approached the Central government several times demanding construction of the subway. Recently, I met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari when he visited Vellore and explained him the necessity for building a subway. He has agreed to sanction the project and the process is set in motion.”