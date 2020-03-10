Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna University not filed I-T returns?

“If not done, please file returns immediately. Otherwise, penal provisions under the IT Act of 1961 shall be initiated,” it said.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

A file photo of Anna University | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has come under the I-T scanner with the TDS  ward saying that the varsity has not uploaded or filed quarterly returns for 2018-19 and 2019-20. Office of the Income Tax Officer, through a letter on Friday, asked the Controller of Examinations to appear before it on March 13. The letter said the TDS deducted from individuals has not reflected in Form 26AS. The university had deducted 10 per cent of the remuneration given to faculty who evaluated the November/December 2019 examinations.
The letter has asked the varsity to submit proof if it has already paid tax for that period. 

“If not done, please file returns immediately. Otherwise, penal provisions under the IT Act of 1961 shall be initiated,” it said. A circular from the university, dated November 26, said 10 per cent of the remuneration of the faculty has been remitted as I-T. The circular concerns about 15,000 exam evaluators across the State.

The deduction was criticised by the faculty, claiming that most engineering faculty members do not earn enough to fall under the taxable slab. “They do not issue Form 16A either as we are not employed under them,” said KM Karthik, president of All India Private Engineering College Employees’ Union. While the university officials had previously told Express that Form 16A would be provided to the staff, members of the faculty said they were not given any.  MK Surappa, V-C, on Monday said he was unaware of the letter and would look into it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University Income Tax Returns
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Padma Shri Manohar Devadoss: Can barely see, but what art!
Gallery
Seems like the COVID-19 scare has failed to kill people's enthusiasm to celebrate the festival of colours. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
India splashes colours amidst coronavirus scare to celebrate Holi 
Hardcore DC fans would call it blasphemous, but it is happening. (To put it in MCU terms 'Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives all the same.') Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist in Marvel's 'Thor:
'Batman' Bale to be Thor's nemesis: Actors to do both DC and Marvel movies | Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp