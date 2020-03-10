Anna University not filed I-T returns?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has come under the I-T scanner with the TDS ward saying that the varsity has not uploaded or filed quarterly returns for 2018-19 and 2019-20. Office of the Income Tax Officer, through a letter on Friday, asked the Controller of Examinations to appear before it on March 13. The letter said the TDS deducted from individuals has not reflected in Form 26AS. The university had deducted 10 per cent of the remuneration given to faculty who evaluated the November/December 2019 examinations.

The letter has asked the varsity to submit proof if it has already paid tax for that period.

“If not done, please file returns immediately. Otherwise, penal provisions under the IT Act of 1961 shall be initiated,” it said. A circular from the university, dated November 26, said 10 per cent of the remuneration of the faculty has been remitted as I-T. The circular concerns about 15,000 exam evaluators across the State.

The deduction was criticised by the faculty, claiming that most engineering faculty members do not earn enough to fall under the taxable slab. “They do not issue Form 16A either as we are not employed under them,” said KM Karthik, president of All India Private Engineering College Employees’ Union. While the university officials had previously told Express that Form 16A would be provided to the staff, members of the faculty said they were not given any. MK Surappa, V-C, on Monday said he was unaware of the letter and would look into it.