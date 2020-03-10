Bid to dump med waste foiled; two held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district police arrested two persons for allegedly trying to illegally dump medical waste, transported from Kerala via Walayar, along the roadside in Navakkarai on Sunday night.

On suspicion, the residents of the area besieged the waste-laden lorry and found that the lorry was transporting hazardous biomedical waste to dump in their village in Navakkarai.

According to sources, the incident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday on Kochi national highway in Navakkarai near to the Tamil Nadu - Kerala State border.

The residents who besieged the lorry blocked the road and asked the officials to initiate action on the suspects. The KG Chavadi police took the waste-laden lorry to the police station where they had examined the waste.

After confirming that the waste was hazardous, police registered a case under section of 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC and arrested K Annamalai (65), a owner of the lorry, from Balaji Nagar in Onnipalayam near Karamadai and D Aruchamy (57), the driver of the lorry from Singanallur near Pollachi.

Sources added that duo confessed to have hired by a company in Kerala for taking out the medical waste from their State and dispose of it elsewhere. Police seized the vehicle for further inquiry.

Meanwhile, as many as 50 people who had conducted a protest on Palakkad road for condemning the waste dumping in the locality were also booked in a separate case. The KG Chavadi police registered a case under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of IPC and further investigation is on.