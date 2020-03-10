Home States Tamil Nadu

Bid to dump med waste foiled; two held

The district police arrested two persons for allegedly trying to illegally dump medical waste, transported from Kerala via Walayar, along the roadside in Navakkarai on Sunday night.

Published: 10th March 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Lorry carrying hazardous biomedical waste. (EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district police arrested two persons for allegedly trying to illegally dump medical waste, transported from Kerala via Walayar, along the roadside in Navakkarai on Sunday night.

On suspicion, the residents of the area besieged the waste-laden lorry and found that the lorry was transporting hazardous biomedical waste to dump in their village in Navakkarai.

According to sources, the incident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday on Kochi national highway in Navakkarai near to the Tamil Nadu - Kerala State border.

The residents who besieged the lorry blocked the road and asked the officials to initiate action on the suspects. The KG Chavadi police took the waste-laden lorry to the police station where they had examined the waste.

After confirming that the waste was hazardous, police registered a case under section of 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC and arrested K Annamalai (65), a owner of the lorry, from Balaji Nagar in Onnipalayam near Karamadai and D Aruchamy (57), the driver of the lorry from Singanallur near Pollachi.

Sources added that duo confessed to have hired by a company in Kerala for taking out the medical waste from their State and dispose of it elsewhere. Police seized the vehicle for further inquiry.

Meanwhile, as many as 50 people who had conducted a protest on Palakkad road for condemning the waste dumping in the locality were also booked in a separate case. The KG Chavadi police registered a case under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of IPC and further investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
medical waste
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Padma Shri Manohar Devadoss: Can barely see, but what art!
Gallery
Seems like the COVID-19 scare has failed to kill people's enthusiasm to celebrate the festival of colours. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
India splashes colours amidst coronavirus scare to celebrate Holi 
Hardcore DC fans would call it blasphemous, but it is happening. (To put it in MCU terms 'Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives all the same.') Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist in Marvel's 'Thor:
'Batman' Bale to be Thor's nemesis: Actors to do both DC and Marvel movies | Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp