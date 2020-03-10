Tiruchy’s first all-women post office inaugurated

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: On Women’s Day, the department of posts inaugurated Tiruchy’s first all women post office at Puthur. The initiative does not end here as the department decided to start an all-woman post office in each postal division.

“The Puthur sub post office has been declared as an all women post office. We will be promoting women targeted schemes like the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme for young girls in this office. This post office has 654 Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana scheme accounts,” said Sumathi Ravichandran, Postmaster General, Central region, Tiruchy. The department of posts has almost equal representation of men and women. “We have 1,234 women staff out of 3,500 staff in our region,” added Ravichandran. The post office has a sub postmaster, a clerical staff and an assistant. In the entire central region, this post office has around 5 lakh accounts, said the Postmaster General. The post office also opened Sukanya Samriddhi scheme accounts of 50 young girls on Monday.

The postmaster general also said that people who have post office ATM cards without chips can get the cards exchanged at the nearest post office. “People face problems if they don’t have chip cards. They can get it changed at the nearest post office,” said Ravichandran.