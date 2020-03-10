Clarion call for carrion birds

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Nature runs its business by neatly organising relationships between various organisms. This demarcation is called the food chain, where a linear network ensures that the gastronomic urges of all are clearly demarcated and addressed. Often human intervention breaks the flow with disastrous results. A case in point is the burial of animal carcasses by forest officials; an act that robs the scavengers and the carrion birds of their rightful meal.

With summer fast approaching, and the fears of concomitant shortage of food and water looming large, it is imperative to revisit the procedures, which tampers with the natural order.

The first name that comes to mind when we talk of scavengers in the wild is that of vulture. It is a carrion bird that is facing an extinction threat owing to human activities. However, concerted efforts made by the State Forest Department, along with the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department, the vulture population is being revived. Secretary of NGO Arulagam S Bharathidasan says. "Vulture population has risen in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Erode districts. There are fears of vultures facing an apparent shortage of food owing to this revival. So, instead of burying carcasses of animals killed in accidents or dying natural deaths, forest department should develop a guideline on leaving the carcasses inside the forests."

The NGO Arulagam is actively involved in efforts to revive the population of vultures. Bharathidasan referred to a recent instance wherein an elephant killed in the Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district on February 21 was buried. "Instead of leaving the carcass to benefit the hyenas and the vultures, it was buried. Initially, the veterinarian told us that they buried the carcass as poison symptoms were found in the elephant's body. We later learnt through newspaper reports that the animal died due to worms in its stomach. Even the elephants killed by electrocution are buried."

Roadkills, over which the scavengers have a natural right, are buried, fearing the stench would inconvenience the people. "This is unacceptable.This is snatching away the rights of the natural scavengers, and is against nature's law. We understand that there is several challenges and difficulties in placing the carcass of wild animals inside the forest. However, we can do it using the technology. The forest department can also allot funds to carry out the work," suggests Bharathidasan, adding that the experts in Forest Department should convene a high-level meeting to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of leaving the carcasses in the open.

"We (Arulagam) and WWF are ready to provide assistance to the department. In Wayanad in Kerala, Forest Department is already placing carcasses inside forests for natural scavengers," says Bharathidasan. To push this agenda, members of vultures conservation working group, South India, will meet at SACON near Anaikatti in Coimbatore on March 11.

"India has taken the lead role in Convention on Migratory Species for upcoming three years. Vulture conservation too has gained momentum and the Central Zoo Authority has come forward to set up a breeding centre in South India. These are all good signs. However, a breeding centre, without ensured corrective measures, would not alone work wonders. This is the right time to update, devise and prioritize action region wise. Moreover, policy framework and guidelines for leaving the dead animals is needed for improving the availability of safe carcasses," Bharathidasan points out.

According to Former Dean of wildlife Institute of India AJT John Singh, if an animal dies due to anthrax, the carcass ought to be burnt to prevent spread. "We need to follow the NTCA guidelines while burning leopard and tiger, as the skin and nails of big cats might be poached if they are buried. We are planning to write to the all the chief wildlife wardens, asking them to leave the carcasses inside the forest soon," he tells TNIE.