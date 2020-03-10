CM Palaniswami awards social worker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday conferred the Avvaiyar award on R Kannagi, a social worker from Tiruvannamalai district. The award carries Rs 1 lakh, a gold medal and citation.

Kannagi has been involved in social service since 1992 and so far has helped 350 hutment dwellers to have tiled houses. For the past 12 years, she has been working as a coordinator for 528 women’s SHGs and heading Vizhuthugal, a federation.

Breaking the custom of only men cremating bodies, Kannagi has been working as the in-charge of the cremation ground in Tiruvannamalai municipality. In recognition of her services, Kannagi was honoured with the Women’s Day award in 2016, Republic Day award and Environmental award in 2018.