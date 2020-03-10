Coronavirus scare: Foreign students in Vellore advised not to fly back home

Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As part of its precautionary measures to combat the deadly COVID-19 contagion, the Vellore district administration has directed foreign students in the district not to fly to their respective countries.

According to District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, “We have asked the foreign students, about 800 of them, studying at VIT not to fly to their respective countries. They have also been advised not to allow their parents to fly down to visit them here.”

Launching a sterilisation drive at the New Bus Stand in the Fort City on Tuesday, he said the district administration has urged the state government to set up a laboratory to test for the coronavirus in Vellore. 

“Several patients from overseas countries come to CMC. Foreign visitors are also coming to the Golden Temple (in Sripuram). Moreover, a large number of pilgrims to Tirupati visit through Vellore. So, we have made this request,” he told reporters.

Shanmuga Sundaram also said vehicles will pass through thirteen inter-state check posts in the combined Vellore district as part of the precautionary measures.

In order to sensitise students, children and the general public on safe methods to combat the deadly virus, a list of safety measures will be displayed at Anganwadis, schools, primary health centres and ration shops.

“This is being done to create awareness among students and the general public,” he stated.

During the sterilisation drive at the New Bus Stand, the Collector distributed awareness pamphlets to commuters.

Deputy Director of Health Services KST Suresh and City Health Officer T Manivannan were also present at the event.

