COVID-19: Edappadi chairs review meeting

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE/MADURAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a review meeting on coronavirus in Chennai on Monday. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said two persons who showed flu symptoms have tested negative.

Meanwhile, a Chennai-based man who reportedly showed symptoms of coronavirus after he travelled on a Nile cruise ship at Luxor in Egypt has tested negative for the virus and been isolated, sources told Express.

2 under scanner

A 35-year-old man who arrived at Coimbatore from Malaysia a couple of days ago showed symptoms of coronavirus and has been quarantined at ESI Hospital. In Madurai, an I-T Department staff who returned from Italy recently has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital with mild sore throat.

School circular

The School Education Department has issued a circular asking all schools to stop using biometric attendance system until March 31.