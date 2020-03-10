Devotees risk lives riding on goods carriers in quest for divine help

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the commencement of Samayapuram temple festival, several people can be seen travelling atop load vehicles and pickup trucks on Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, highly risking their lives. Despite safety norms in place, the practice continues every year. It is to recall that in August 2019, eight persons were killed and nine injured after the load vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into a well. By loading people more than the vehicle’s capacity, owners and drivers find it a lucrative option to make more money in short trips, jeopardising people’s safety as a result.

“Load vehicle drivers carry about 10 to 15 people in their vehicle hoping to earn double the income in short trips. They care less about safety regulations and rules. Besides, putting the lives of passengers at risk, there also risk motorists’ lives,” said Aravindan, a motorist.

The vehicles ply people to temples, marriage halls, etc. Major pick up points are Mannarpuram, Crawford and Wayalur road. People who avail the transportation is mostly agricultural labourers.

A road-safety activist from the city said, “ The issue is prevailing, mostly in rural areas. Though officials conduct raids and seize vehicles, nothing has changed. Owners see this as a lucrative option to make money. Punishments need to be strict.” Currently, the vehicles found overloading people are seized and owners fined upto Rs 5,000 and driving licence cancelled.

Deputy Transport Commissioner, Tiruchy (In-charge),S Udhaya Kumar told TNIE, “ Overloading of people is illegal. We have been conducting raids and seizing such vehicles.