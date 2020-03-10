House condoles death of Anbazhagan, 2 MLAs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Monday condoled the death of DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan and two sitting MLAs, KPP Samy and S Kathavarayan and former member P Chandran. Speaker P Dhanapal adjourned the House after that.

Moving condolence resolution for Anbazhagan, the Speaker said recalled that he served as member of the House nine times and held health, education and finance portfolios. “Whenever there were heated debates, Anbazhagan used to pacify the House by expressing very pertinent views and helped conduct of the House as per rules and customs,” the Speaker said and added that Anbazhagan never allowed deviation of subject in during the discussions even if his members belonging to his own party were involved in it. Dhanapal recalled services of KPP Samy as Fisheries Minister and S Kathavarayan as member since April last year. The members observed silence as a mark of respect.

Notice to Panneerselvam, 10 MLAs

Chennai: Speaker P Dhanapal issued notices to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Minister for Tamil Official Language, Mafoi K Pandiarajan and nine others who voted against the State government when Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami sought a confidence vote on February 18, 2017. However, the recipients declined to divulge the content of the notice. Official sources said, “There are certain procedures to be followed, and the Speaker’s office is following them diligently. That is all we can say as of now.” The vote followed a split in the party after Panneerselvam revolted.