Kanimozhi’s elevation in DMK will attract women voters, say supporters

CHENNAI: The principal opposition DMK is on the lookout for an eligible replacement to at least one of the two key posts in the party -- general secretary and treasurer -- with the recent demise of K Anbazhagan, who held the general secretary post for nine terms. The party high-command is mulling over two options- to move the incumbent party treasurer Duraimurugan to the post of general secretary and find a replacement for the treasurer post or to find a new replacement for the post of general secretary. For one of these two posts, a section of the cadre have now began endorsing MK Kanimozhi MP.

One of the senior functionaries of the party who is close to party president MK Stalin, said, “Most of us think it is highly likely that the leadership would promote Duraimurugan to the general secretary post since Stalin had chosen him as his substitute for the treasurer post after being elected as the party president.”

“The elevation of Duraimurugan would be welcomed by all sections of the party-right from the grassroots to the top guns because of his seniority,” added the functionary. He went on to say that there were chances that former ministers I Periyasamy, EV Velu, K Ponmudi and former Union ministers TR Baalu, A Raja or Kanimozhi may take over the posting of treasurer.

“There is considerable opposition against considering EV Velu for the post since he is not originally from the DMK family and migrated from the AIADMK. On the other hand many in the party believe that if A Raja is given the post, the party’s influence among Dalits could be cemented or if Kanimozhi is chosen, it would improve the party’s influence among the women,” he said. Another state-level functionary of the party said, “After the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa there is a huge vacuum in the State for a strong women leader. DMK didn’t enjoy the support of women much as long as J Jayalalithaa was alive. So, this is a good chance for the DMK to attract women voters with Kanimozhi being given a top post in the party,”

He went on to say that a large number of party members were in favour of Kanimozhi since it would stop EV Velu from getting the coveted post. Vijaya Thayanban, the patron of DMK’s women’s wing told Express, “Our late leader Karunanidhi gave 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies. He also introduced several welfare measures for women when he served as the chief minister. It would be great if Stalin followed his footprints and appointed a woman in any of the top posts in the party. It would tip the scales in favour of the party as women voters outnumber male voters in the State and it would be a vote puller for the party.”Though it would take at least six months for the actual appointment of the new general secretary or treasurer, the lobbying has intensified within the party circles.