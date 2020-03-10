Home States Tamil Nadu

Madhya Pradesh Basmati growers appeal on GI tag binned

The Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal moved by the State of Madhya Pradesh and its basmati growers association over the non-inclusion of certain areas of that State for Geographical Indication

Published: 10th March 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal moved by the State of Madhya Pradesh and its basmati growers association over the non-inclusion of certain areas of that State for Geographical Indication (GI) tag.  

The issue relates to an order passed by the Intellectual Property Appellate Board, headquartered in Chennai, on February 5, 2016, granting GI certificate for basmati rice in favour of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. Aggrieved, Madhya Pradesh government contended that such GI tag cannot be awarded to APEDA as some of the regions falling under Madhya Pradesh which also produce basmati had been omitted in the list provided by APEDA.

 PC cross-examined in 2009 election case
Chennai Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was subjected to cross examination for nearly two hours on Monday, in a case pertaining to 2009 elections. Raja Kannappan, one of the defeated candidates, had filed a petition alleging Chidambaram used influence and distributed money to voters to win. 

Notice to HR&CE
Chennai: The HC on Monday asked the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to file a detailed response to a petition seeking construction of ramps and exclusive queues for the disabled in temples. The PIL by advocate M Karpagam said lack of facilities for the disabled amounts to their ostracisation from places of worship. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh basmati rice Madras High Court GI tag
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Padma Shri Manohar Devadoss: Can barely see, but what art!
Gallery
Seems like the COVID-19 scare has failed to kill people's enthusiasm to celebrate the festival of colours. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
India splashes colours amidst coronavirus scare to celebrate Holi 
Hardcore DC fans would call it blasphemous, but it is happening. (To put it in MCU terms 'Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives all the same.') Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist in Marvel's 'Thor:
'Batman' Bale to be Thor's nemesis: Actors to do both DC and Marvel movies | Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp