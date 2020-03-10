Madhya Pradesh Basmati growers appeal on GI tag binned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal moved by the State of Madhya Pradesh and its basmati growers association over the non-inclusion of certain areas of that State for Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The issue relates to an order passed by the Intellectual Property Appellate Board, headquartered in Chennai, on February 5, 2016, granting GI certificate for basmati rice in favour of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. Aggrieved, Madhya Pradesh government contended that such GI tag cannot be awarded to APEDA as some of the regions falling under Madhya Pradesh which also produce basmati had been omitted in the list provided by APEDA.

PC cross-examined in 2009 election case

Chennai Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was subjected to cross examination for nearly two hours on Monday, in a case pertaining to 2009 elections. Raja Kannappan, one of the defeated candidates, had filed a petition alleging Chidambaram used influence and distributed money to voters to win.

Notice to HR&CE

Chennai: The HC on Monday asked the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to file a detailed response to a petition seeking construction of ramps and exclusive queues for the disabled in temples. The PIL by advocate M Karpagam said lack of facilities for the disabled amounts to their ostracisation from places of worship.