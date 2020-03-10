Orphaned boy gets a guardian

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday appointed a senior counsel as guardian of an orphaned minor boy who is receiving psychological treatment in Madurai. A Bench of justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi directed the senior counsel Veera Kathiravan to visit the 14-year-old boy and file a report before the court on March 16.

The directions were given on a Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) filed by his maternal uncle, Rajan Selvin from Thoothukudi, seeking direction to trace the boy when he went missing in 2019.

After the deaths of his three family members -- parents and elder brother -- in three consecutive years, the minor boy was allegedly conned by a group of persons, including one Lakshmanan, who transferred the boy's properties to their names by forging his Aadhaar card and other documents.

Pursuant to the directions of the court on the petition, the boy was rescued and the properties were returned to him by the Tirunelveli police. The court also issued directions for making some arrangements to ensure that a portion of the rent or income from the properties is allotted for the boy's educational and other expenses.

Since the boy, at the time of hearing, had threatened to commit suicide if he was separated from Lakshmanan, a senior consultant psychiatrist, Dr C Ramasubramanian, was directed to evaluate the mental condition of the boy and give counselling to him.

Timeline:

August 16 | Rajan Selvin, uncle of the minor boy, files an HCP to trace the boy

August 21 | The Permalpuram police register an FIR subsequent to directions of the court

September 5 | The boy is traced

September 12 | Sub-Registrar of Palayamkottai is summoned for transferring the properties back to the boy

September 23 | Investigation is transferred to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Palayamkottai from the Perumalpuram police

September 24 | The boy is produced before the court; he threatens to commit suicide if he is separated from the accused. He is sent for psychological counselling

September 25 | The boy is placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee

October 18 | Preliminary psychological test reports are filed; the court orders a detailed evaluation

November 1 | His properties are secured; the ACP is directed to report on the possibility of mortgaging the properties to meet the boy's educational and other expenses

March 9 | Senior counsel is appointed as his guardian