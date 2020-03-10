Home States Tamil Nadu

Orphaned boy gets a guardian

The boy is receiving psychological treatment; he was conned after deaths of his family members.

Published: 10th March 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday appointed a senior counsel as guardian of an orphaned minor boy who is receiving psychological treatment in Madurai. A Bench of justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi directed the senior counsel Veera Kathiravan to visit the 14-year-old boy and file a report before the court on March 16.

The directions were given on a Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) filed by his maternal uncle, Rajan Selvin from Thoothukudi, seeking direction to trace the boy when he went missing in 2019.

After the deaths of his three family members -- parents and elder brother -- in three consecutive years, the minor boy was allegedly conned by a group of persons, including one Lakshmanan, who transferred the boy's properties to their names by forging his Aadhaar card and other documents.

Pursuant to the directions of the court on the petition, the boy was rescued and the properties were returned to him by the Tirunelveli police. The court also issued directions for making some arrangements to ensure that a portion of the rent or income from the properties is allotted for the boy's educational and other expenses.

Since the boy, at the time of hearing, had threatened to commit suicide if he was separated from Lakshmanan, a senior consultant psychiatrist, Dr C Ramasubramanian, was directed to evaluate the mental condition of the boy and give counselling to him.

Timeline:

August 16 | Rajan Selvin, uncle of the minor boy, files an HCP to trace the boy

August 21 | The Permalpuram police register an FIR subsequent to directions of the court

September 5 | The boy is traced

September 12 | Sub-Registrar of Palayamkottai is summoned for transferring the properties back to the boy

September 23 | Investigation is transferred to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Palayamkottai from the Perumalpuram police

September 24 | The boy is produced before the court; he threatens to commit suicide if he is separated from the accused. He is sent for psychological counselling

September 25 | The boy is placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee

October 18 | Preliminary psychological test reports are filed; the court orders a detailed evaluation

November 1 | His properties are secured; the ACP is directed to report on the possibility of mortgaging the properties to meet the boy's educational and other expenses

 March 9 | Senior counsel is appointed as his guardian

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Bench Madras High Court
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Padma Shri Manohar Devadoss: Can barely see, but what art!
Gallery
Seems like the COVID-19 scare has failed to kill people's enthusiasm to celebrate the festival of colours. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
India splashes colours amidst coronavirus scare to celebrate Holi 
Hardcore DC fans would call it blasphemous, but it is happening. (To put it in MCU terms 'Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives all the same.') Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist in Marvel's 'Thor:
'Batman' Bale to be Thor's nemesis: Actors to do both DC and Marvel movies | Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp