SED advises sick students to stay home

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The School Education Department advised students, who are sick, to stay away from school. In a circular dated March 6, Director of Elementary Education M Palanisamy said that following the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) instruction, the School Education Department directed the CEOs to take steps to spread awareness about COVID 19 among the school students. The department also advised the sick students not to visit crowded places. The circular also directed the school headmasters to advice students to wash their hands frequently.