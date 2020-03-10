State fund for awareness programmes
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with Deputy CM O Paneerselvam on Monday chaired a meeting with heads of various departments to analyse COVID-19 preparedness.
Published: 10th March 2020 05:59 AM | Last Updated: 10th March 2020 05:59 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with Deputy CM O Paneerselvam on Monday chaired a meeting with heads of various departments to analyse COVID-19 preparedness. According to officials, CM gave permission to Health department to use State funds if needed for awareness. The Health department was also instructed to distribute information, education and communication (IEC) materials in schools and public places.