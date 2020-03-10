‘Tension’ for man after he gives details a miss

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court imposed Rs 10,000 cost on a man for suppressing facts in a petition filed by him seeking direction to remove a high-tension electric line that passes over his house in Kanniyakumari.

The man, one K Balakrishnan of Kanniyakumari, was directed to pay the cost to the Dean of the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai by March 20 for the treatment of poor patients.

Justice CV Karthikeyan, who passed the order, noted that project for erecting the electric line was approved by the Superintending Engineer concerned on May 18, 2010. This shows that the petitioner had constructed his house after the notification of the pathway of the electric line.

"Moreover, the petitioner had put up a tin shade over the first floor of his house with specific intention to destruct the line," the judge said.

He added that, in the absence of the tin shade, there will be sufficient clearance in the height over which the wire could be drawn. Since the entire area requires high-voltage-electricity supply, the judge, taking the larger public interest into consideration, refused to grant the relief sought by the petitioner.

For suppressing these facts and also obstructing the drawing of the electric line effectively for the past three years by intentionally putting up a temporary tin shade, the petitioner is liable to pay cost, the judge held and passed the order.