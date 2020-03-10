Home States Tamil Nadu

Three held for gang-raping minor

Girl was dragged to isolated spot when she went to relieve herself

TIRUPATTUR: A Class VIII girl was allegedly gangraped by three men at a village in Vaniyambadi on March 6. The girl was admitted to Vaniyambai Government Hospital, given treatment and discharged on Sunday. A police team led by Inspector Mangayarkarasi conducted a probe and arrested three casual labourers in this connection on Sunday.

Mangayarkarasi said, “The incident took place near the girl’s house. Three men allegedly followed the 12-year-old girl when she went to relieve herself, dragged her to a secluded spot and raped her. They also threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. The victim reported the incident to her mother, who filed a complaint. Three casual labourers M Chandru (24), P Parthiban (23), and R Kannan (35) were  arrested in this connection.”The police registered a case against the accused.

Tirupattur District Superintendent of Police P Vijaya Kumar told Express, “A medical examination was done and we have initiated steps to provide compensation to the victim. We are facilitating medical assistance in coordination with the hospital authorities and directed officials concerned to provide psychological counselling to the girl as she went through a huge trauma.” The three accused were remanded to judicial custody. Steps are being taken to detain all of them under the Goondas Act, Kumar added.

Man gets 25-yr RI  for raping daughter
Karaikal: A 41-year-old fisherman was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and booked under the POCSO Act for raping his daughter. The incident happened on September 11, 2019, when the girl returned home from school. After this, the man had gone to Kerala and continued fishing for about three weeks. Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, learnt about the incident.

The man threatened her. She lodged a complaint with the police on October 8, 2019. Police  They booked him under POCSO Act and IPC 506 (2). District Judge S Karthikeyan awarded the accused 25 years of RI and fine of Rs 10,000.

