Thrissur native quarantined in Coimbatore after showing coronavirus symptoms

A 35-year-old man from Malaysia was quarantined at the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore on Monday after he reportedly showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection. 

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Sources in the Health department said they collected throat swabs from the patient who is a native of Thrissur district in Kerala.

He had come from Malaysia via Tiruchy and reached Coimbatore a couple of days ago. 

As the man was suffering from high fever, he got in touch with the Health Department. This is the third such case reported in Coimbatore, while the two other persons quarantined earlier had tested negative. 

The sample has been sent to King Institute in Guindy for test.

“The man will be discharged in two days if the test yields a negative result,” said a senior Health Department official. 

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar told Express that they were screening all passengers at Coimbatore International Airport.

Refuting the rumours that the Health Department was facing a shortage of surgical masks, he said they have enough stock.

According to the Health Department, as many as 161 people, including 35 foreigners, are home quarantined in Coimbatore district. 

In Madurai

A 34-year-old man, who works as a civil servant in Madurai, was admitted to the coronavirus isolation ward at Government Rajaji Hospital after he approached the hospital on Monday with a mild sore throat.

According to sources, the man, who is a native of Punalur in Kerala, had gone on an official tour of Switzerland and Italy.

He reached the New Delhi airport in the early hours on February 29. The same day, he reached Madurai Airport via Chennai and proceeded to his hometown. During screening at all the three airports, he did not show any signs of sickness.

He came to the city on March 2 and reported to work. Meanwhile, he developed a sore throat and went to a private hospital in the city on Sunday morning. From there, he was directed to the GRH, where he was admitted to the coronavirus isolation ward on Monday. 

Hospital Dean Dr J Sangumani said, “He is neither symptomatic nor suspected to have the COVID-19 infection as he does not have a fever or respiratory difficulties but only mild sore throat. However, given his travel history to Italy, where more than 7,000 people have been infected, we are not taking any chance.”

