Two murdered near Ponneri over love affair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dispute over a love affair led to the murder of two men near Ponneri on Sunday evening. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. Police said the victims -- Veera (25) and Sudhakar (26) from Venpakkam in Ponneri -- were history-sheeters and had cases pending against them at four different stations in Tiruvallur.

According to the police, one Gowtham was in a relationship with a college girl from Aaladu village. Another youth Jayaprakash (23) from the same village, was opposed to this as he was also attracted to the same girl. Gowtham and Jayaprakash had engaged in quarrels over this issue in front of the girl’s college and her house. On Sunday evening, Gowtham deputed Veera and Sudhakar to threaten Jayaprakash. The duo went to the playground in Aaladu village where Jayaprakash was playing volleyball with his friends. The duo had an argument with Jayaprakash and it spiralled into a physical fight.

Soon, the playmates of Jayaprakash joined the melee and started attacking Veera and Sudhakar with stones. In the attack, the duo sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. The attackers fled the spot immediately. Meanwhile, Gowtham came to Aaladu looking for Veera and Sudhakar and found them dead. He immediately informed Ponneri police who rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Government Ponneri Hospital after conducting preliminary inquiries.

Subsequently, the police arrested the six men involved in the murder. They were identified as Jayaprakash; R Deepan, 22, R Ranjith, 22, V Sugan, 22, all from Periya Colony in Aaladu, P Samuvel, 22, from Pudu Kacheri road and J Harish Kumar, 22, from Sakthi Nagar Man found dead One Muniasamy, 35, a butcher and native of Ramanathapuram, was found murdered with his head smashed with a stone in an isolated area in Maduravoyal on Monday morning.

What’s their story...

