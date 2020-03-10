Will the ghost of Citizenship papers haunt RTI filings amid CAA, NRC tensions?

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The district pollution control board in Cuddalore has rejected a Right to Information (RTI) application stating that the application had not been enclosed with a Proof of Citizenship (POC). However, the RTI Act states no such document is mandatory.

T Arulselvam, a district-based environmental activist, filed an RTI application with the pollution control body on December 2, 2019. The application was received by the body on December 6.

The petitioner sought information such as license status of factories operating in the SIPCOT region and consent from the agency for handling hazardous waste and transporting them.

However, Arulselvam on January 2 this year, received a letter from the district pollution control board stating that the information sought could be obtained by enclosing a proof of identity like Aadhaar card, ration card or Voter’s ID along with the petition.

Arulselvam told Express, “RTI was introduced to ensure transparency in administration, and for all Indian citizens to avail it. However, demanding a POC and thus making the process tedious will only discourage people from filing any RTIs in future.”

“I have filed RTI applications before in the same name and address but was never asked to submit a POC previously,” he added.

Section 6 (2) of the Right to Information Act states that -- any applicant requesting for information shall not be required to provide any reason or personal details except those that are necessary for contacting the petitioner while filing RTI application.

Meanwhile, a Madurai-based RTI petitioner, on condition of anonymity said, “Firstly, it is important that all Public Information Officers (PIO) are given training on the regulations in place.

The requirement of a POC will dissuade petitioners from filing RTI petitions in the long run. Secondly, the petitioner whose application got rejected should demand answers from the PIO or their higher officials.”

When inquired about this with District Environmental Engineer (DEE), district pollution control board, the official said, “Many RTI applications are already being filed with POC. However, we request for POC only if we suspect the authenticity of the name and address of the applicant.”