Wounded jumbo taken to rehabilitation centre

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A 60-year-old female elephant suffering from wounds that were left unnoticed in Pottalpudhur of Tenkasi was sent to a rehabilitation centre in Tiruchy on Sunday after the issue was brought to the notice of officials by a Chennai-based animal activist.

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer (DFO) Senthil Kumar said, “The elephant, Jamela (60), was owned by an individual in Pottalpudhur. We have got an information that the elephant was injured and was left unnoticed for days from animal activist A S Ramesh. Subsequently, medical care was given to the elephant. On Friday, Tirunelveli District Captive Elephant Welfare Committee members recommended for the elephant’s transfer.”

Sources said the cow suffered injuries in her hips and was not given treatment. It had been under a person’s care for about 15 years. The recommendation to send the elephant to Tiruchy was approved under the directions of DFO. A modified truck to suit the transportation of elephant was brought to Pottalpudhur on Sunday. Under the guidance of forest officials from Coimbatore and Pollachi, Forest Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Dr Manoharan and Dr Muthukrishnan, a team of forest officials got the animal onto the vehicle and transported it to Tiruchy.