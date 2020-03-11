Home States Tamil Nadu

DMDK still part of AIADMK alliance: Minister

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju here on Tuesday said that the DMDK is still a part of the AIADMK alliance.

Published: 11th March 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth (File Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju here on Tuesday said that the DMDK is still a part of the AIADMK alliance. This two days after DMDK Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth’s statement that Vijayakanth would be the chief minister candidate in the next Assembly elections. 

The minister said every political party has an ideology, and politicians said such things to boost the morale of the cadre; one should take Premalatha’s statement in this context. To a question on the candidature of TMC leader GK Vasan to a Rajya Sabha seat, he said that his party’s high command decided on the seat sharing taking into account the current political scenario and that this was part of political strategy.
On Rajini-Cong MP meet

On actor Rajinikanth’s meeting with the Congress MP Su Thirunavukarasar on Tuesday, Raju said the actor kept meeting high-profile politicians only to hog the political limelight. “Everyone knows the proximity between Thirunavukarasar and Rajini, but only the two of them could tell the reason of their meeting.”

UGD chamber collapse
Raju on Tuesday visited the site where a slab over an underground drainage chamber in Sellur roundabout caved in during his inspection on Sunday. He said works to mend the chamber was underway. He said fitness certificates for developmental works in the city would be issued only after completion of the works.

Anbazhagan portrait to be unveiled on Saturday
Chennai: The portrait of former general secretary of DMK, K Anbazhagan, will be unveiled by MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on Saturday evening. DK president K Veeramani will chair the programme, in which various leaders including TNCC State president KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, among others will participate.

