Home States Tamil Nadu

Hindu Munnani to stage protest on Wednesday evening

Published: 11th March 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Condemning the attack at the Hindu Munnani office and the police for failing to arrest the miscreants, who assaulted its functionary on March 5, BJP and other Hindu organisations would protest in front of the TANGEDCO office near Tatabad on Wednesday evening, said Hindu Munnani State President Kadeswara Subramaniam on Tuesday.

"The petrol bomb attack at our head office could have been avoided if the intelligence alerted earlier. Also, the police failed to arrest those, who burned a car of our functionary in Tirupur. DMK, DK, Congress and VCK parties are instigating the attacks in an attempt to create riots. However, the police are yet to take any action," Subramaniam added.

He suggested that higher officials should act based on intelligence report given by the ground-level staff. "We have been repeatedly urging the police to remove the Bangladeshi terrorists from Tirupur and Coimbatore districts," he claimed

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) State President Jawahirullah addressed the media at Podanur on Tuesday evening. "The police should arrest the culprits, who assaulted Hindu Munnani Functionary Anand," he said, and added that during the executive committee meeting of TMMK and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), they have passed resolutions urging the Centre to withdraw CAA, NPR and NRC. "The State government should also pass resolutions in the State assembly," Jawahirullah added.

"Despite petitions given to the DGP seeking action against BJP leaders H Raja and Pon Radhakrishnan for giving hate speeches and instigating violence against the minorities, the police are yet to take action. Likewise, the police are also threatening people, who are protesting against CAA and NPR," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindu Munnani
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What does the MP crisis tell us about Congress and BJP?
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP after serving Congress for almost two decades
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp