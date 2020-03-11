Hindu Munnani to stage protest on Wednesday evening

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Condemning the attack at the Hindu Munnani office and the police for failing to arrest the miscreants, who assaulted its functionary on March 5, BJP and other Hindu organisations would protest in front of the TANGEDCO office near Tatabad on Wednesday evening, said Hindu Munnani State President Kadeswara Subramaniam on Tuesday.

"The petrol bomb attack at our head office could have been avoided if the intelligence alerted earlier. Also, the police failed to arrest those, who burned a car of our functionary in Tirupur. DMK, DK, Congress and VCK parties are instigating the attacks in an attempt to create riots. However, the police are yet to take any action," Subramaniam added.

He suggested that higher officials should act based on intelligence report given by the ground-level staff. "We have been repeatedly urging the police to remove the Bangladeshi terrorists from Tirupur and Coimbatore districts," he claimed

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) State President Jawahirullah addressed the media at Podanur on Tuesday evening. "The police should arrest the culprits, who assaulted Hindu Munnani Functionary Anand," he said, and added that during the executive committee meeting of TMMK and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), they have passed resolutions urging the Centre to withdraw CAA, NPR and NRC. "The State government should also pass resolutions in the State assembly," Jawahirullah added.

"Despite petitions given to the DGP seeking action against BJP leaders H Raja and Pon Radhakrishnan for giving hate speeches and instigating violence against the minorities, the police are yet to take action. Likewise, the police are also threatening people, who are protesting against CAA and NPR," he added.