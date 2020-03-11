Home States Tamil Nadu

Member Secretary post notification: Rift in TNPCB

On Tuesday, few civil society members sent a representation to Chief Secretary and Director of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption questioning the changes in selection rules.

Published: 11th March 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State pollution control board has invited applications for the post of Member Secretary. However, allegations have emerged that selection criteria has been arbitrarily changed to favour a few individuals. The bone of contention in the notification issued is the age limit of 55 years. Such an age limit has not been prescribed in the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

On Tuesday, few civil society members sent a representation to Chief Secretary and Director of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption questioning the changes in selection rules. They alleged that age-limit was meant to eliminate the senior and more experienced engineers at JCEE or ACEE levels in favour of persons below the age of 55 years, and all persons who have not served in a PCB.

The notification also sought 25 years of field experience in Environmental Protection and Enforcement of Environmental Legislation: Section 4(2)(f) of Water Act states: “A full-time member-secretary possessing qualifications, knowledge, experience of scientific, engineering or management aspects of pollution control, to be appointed by State govt.”

“While experience is mentioned, such experience is restricted. The insertion of “Enforcement of Environmental Legislation” is to restrict the candidacy to people from the TNPCB technocracy,” the letter reads.  TNPCB sources said the notification created major rift within the board. “Even the Appointment of Chairman and Member Secretary of TNPCB Rules, 2019 did not prescribed any age limit to member secretary post. So, why now 55 years arbitrarily fixed? There is a huge lobby going on to favour one particular officer,” a senior TNPCB official told TNIE, on condition of anonymity.The post of Member Secretary comes with a three years tenure and can be further extended until his successor resumes office and also comes with a handsome pay cheque up to Rs 2,19,800.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What does the MP crisis tell us about Congress and BJP?
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP after serving Congress for almost two decades
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp