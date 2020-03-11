Member Secretary post notification: Rift in TNPCB

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State pollution control board has invited applications for the post of Member Secretary. However, allegations have emerged that selection criteria has been arbitrarily changed to favour a few individuals. The bone of contention in the notification issued is the age limit of 55 years. Such an age limit has not been prescribed in the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

On Tuesday, few civil society members sent a representation to Chief Secretary and Director of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption questioning the changes in selection rules. They alleged that age-limit was meant to eliminate the senior and more experienced engineers at JCEE or ACEE levels in favour of persons below the age of 55 years, and all persons who have not served in a PCB.

The notification also sought 25 years of field experience in Environmental Protection and Enforcement of Environmental Legislation: Section 4(2)(f) of Water Act states: “A full-time member-secretary possessing qualifications, knowledge, experience of scientific, engineering or management aspects of pollution control, to be appointed by State govt.”

“While experience is mentioned, such experience is restricted. The insertion of “Enforcement of Environmental Legislation” is to restrict the candidacy to people from the TNPCB technocracy,” the letter reads. TNPCB sources said the notification created major rift within the board. “Even the Appointment of Chairman and Member Secretary of TNPCB Rules, 2019 did not prescribed any age limit to member secretary post. So, why now 55 years arbitrarily fixed? There is a huge lobby going on to favour one particular officer,” a senior TNPCB official told TNIE, on condition of anonymity.The post of Member Secretary comes with a three years tenure and can be further extended until his successor resumes office and also comes with a handsome pay cheque up to Rs 2,19,800.