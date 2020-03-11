Home States Tamil Nadu

No free bus pass, but this Irula girl continues her ‘ride’

Among the 25 families in a Irular tribal settlement at Veeranamur village in Gingee, C Sangeetha is the first high school graduate who is pursuing a professional course in nursing.

Published: 11th March 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  A 18-year-old Irular girl from Villupuram has beaten all odds to become the first nursing student from their community. Her strength has always been unabated despite the struggles of life. Now, life has thrown her another challenge and she is grappling with the issue of no free bus pass from the district transport corporation.

Among the 25 families in a Irular tribal settlement at Veeranamur village in Gingee, C Sangeetha(18) is the first high school graduate who is pursuing a professional course in nursing. Her father P Chinnasamy (41) and mother C Lakshmi (36) were victims of bonded labour at a brick kiln in Thiruvallur district and were rescued by the officials in 2009. The couple has three daughters including Sangeetha.

“When we were rescued from the kiln, I realised education is the real tool to liberation. So I have sent them all to school and my eldest daughter is now pursuing first year in Nursing at a private college,” said Chinnasamy.

Sangeetha was given a free seat in the college after knowing their family background. “The college exempted full fee for our daughter, this is more than what we had ever dreamt of,”Lakshmi said.

However, Sangeetha is facing a crisis to commute from her home to Mundiyambakkam government hospital where training is going on.  Sangeetha told Express, “I was able to join the college for free because the correspondent was generous enough to understand my situation. I applied for free bus pass to the district transport corporation but I received a reply saying there is no provision to provide me one.”

An official source from the Collectorate told Express that the details of commercial transport facilities must be clarified with the general manager of TNSTC, Villupuram and further course of action will be taken in this regard.  “The details of the student along with a petition requesting the bus pass will be sufficient to move the issue further to the concerned officials.”

Irular welfare activist Rajesh Dheenadayalan said,, “The Villupuram transport corporation must consider to give a free pass to the first graduate.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Irular tribal settlement nursing student
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What does the MP crisis tell us about Congress and BJP?
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP after serving Congress for almost two decades
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp