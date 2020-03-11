Home States Tamil Nadu

Open market price leaves farmers happy

Farmers who deposited kuruvai and early samba paddy harvest in government storage units months ago are laughing all the way to the bank as the open market price has improved.

Published: 11th March 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Farmers who deposited kuruvai and early samba paddy harvest in government storage units months ago are laughing all the way to the bank as the open market price has improved. A 62-kg bag of paddy currently fetches Rs 1,260 to Rs 1,300.

On seeing the success of paddy farmers, groundnut farmers are also showing interest in depositing their produce in State-run warehouses.

Getting a fair price for their harvest has always been a major problem for farmers. Despite taking loans and putting in physical efforts for about 100 days, at the end of the harvest, they have little left. However, a series of awareness campaigns encouraged them to keep their crops in storage until prices increased.

“Farmers deposited 1,019 tonnes of paddy in storage. This includes 460 tonnes in the Manachanallur unit, 312 tonnes in Thuvarakuruchi and 247 tonnes in Lalgudi this season. Some farmers who kept their harvest in storage in January are taking it out as prices are rising,” said Sugumar, a senior Agricultural Marketing department official in Tiruchy. He added there are six storage units along with the regulated markets in the district. Storage costs 5 paise per quintal per day for farmers (the first 15 days are free exclusively for farmers) and 10 paise per day for traders. Farmers can keep the harvest for almost 180 days in storage. Apart from the Lalgudi facility which can store 2,000 metric tonnes, the other five facilities have a capacity of 2,500 tonnes each.

Nagendran, a farmer from Tiruchy, said, “As we have completed the harvest in January when the price of paddy was just 1,100 per 62-kg bag, selling our crops at that price would leave us with no profit. We then opted to keep the paddy till the market price is up. As we did not have a safe place to store our paddy, we approached the regulatory market storage unit and kept this year’s harvest. As the market price is currently on the rise, we have sold paddy for Rs 1,260 to Rs 1,300 per bag.”

He added that with just Rs 40 as rent, farmers were able to get Rs 200 extra per quintal. Agricultural Marketing department officials said peanut farmers are now showing interest in using their facilities to store crops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
samba kuruvai paddy harvest
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What does the MP crisis tell us about Congress and BJP?
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP after serving Congress for almost two decades
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp