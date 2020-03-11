Order directing fresh election to Nadigar Sangam stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted interim stay on a single bench order directing fresh elections to the South Indian Artistes Association (Nadigar Sangam). The bench comprising of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and Justice Abdul Quddhose heard the plea filed by the association’s former general secretary, Vishal. In its order, the bench said there would be an interim stay on the directions issued by a single judge to conduct fresh election of office bearers to the executive committee of Nadigar Sangam.

The bench, however, clarified that a special officer appointed by the Tamil Nadu government shall administer the day-to-day affairs of the association. Judge K Kalyanasundaram on January 24, 2020, declared as null and void the elections held to the South Indian Artistes Association, the apex body of actors, in June last year, and ordered fresh polls.