Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea challenging election of Tindivanam MLA P Seethapathy dismissed 

The HC dismissed a plea challenging the election of Tindivanam MLA DMK P Seethapathy.

Published: 11th March 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HC dismissed a plea challenging the election of Tindivanam MLA DMK P Seethapathy. Justice V Bharathidasan after hearing the plea filed by the losing AIADMK candidate SP Rajendran, said the the election of a candidate could not be declared as void unless there was a clear and strong evidence compelling the court to accept the contention of the defeated candidate.

According to the petitioner, before counting of postal ballots began, the winning candidate’s son handed over a bulk of postal ballot papers to the returning officer against the objections raised by the petitioner. However, the returning officer received the ballots and started counting the postal ballot papers after mixing them with the already available ballots.

The court said that the election of Seethapathy could not be set aside believing the oral testimonials of the petitioner and his witnesses. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court P Seethapathy DMK
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What does the MP crisis tell us about Congress and BJP?
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP after serving Congress for almost two decades
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp