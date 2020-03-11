Plea challenging election of Tindivanam MLA P Seethapathy dismissed 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HC dismissed a plea challenging the election of Tindivanam MLA DMK P Seethapathy. Justice V Bharathidasan after hearing the plea filed by the losing AIADMK candidate SP Rajendran, said the the election of a candidate could not be declared as void unless there was a clear and strong evidence compelling the court to accept the contention of the defeated candidate.

According to the petitioner, before counting of postal ballots began, the winning candidate’s son handed over a bulk of postal ballot papers to the returning officer against the objections raised by the petitioner. However, the returning officer received the ballots and started counting the postal ballot papers after mixing them with the already available ballots.

The court said that the election of Seethapathy could not be set aside believing the oral testimonials of the petitioner and his witnesses.