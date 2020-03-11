Home States Tamil Nadu

Police arrest two as communal tension grips Coimbatore after series of attacks

Meanwhile, the police arrested two persons belonging to Hindu outfits for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb on a mosque near Ganapathy on March 5.

Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in Coimbatore on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The communally tense situation in Coimbatore worsened on Tuesday with a district secretary of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) being assaulted by a gang at his shop near Ram Nagar and a petrol bomb being thrown at Hindu Munnani office near Kattoor. 

Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara Subramaniam addressed reporters saying the police are yet to arrest those who attacked its district secretary M Anand, even a week after the incident took place.

According to police, a seven-member gang allegedly attacked SDPI district secretary Mohammad Iqbal (53) with deadly weapons at his tyre shop near Ramnagar at 4.40 pm.

“Iqbal suffered cuts on the head and face. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital and then to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital,” a senior police official said. The SDPI has called for a protest to condemn the attack.

Earlier during the day, a gang allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the Hindu Munnani’s urban district headquarters on Range Konar Street in Kattoor. Around 11 am, functionaries who came to open the office noticed a petrol bottle thrown inside. No CCTV footage was available as the cameras put up in the vicinity were dysfunctional, police sources said.  

More attacks planned?

Two persons belonging to Hindu outfits were arrested during a vehicle-check near Chinnavedampatti for allegedly throwing a petrol bomb on Hidayathul Sunnath Jamath Mosque near Ganapathy on March 5 in retaliation to an attack on Anand.

K Pandi alias Sadaiyandi (41), a BJP cadre, and V Akil (23), a VHP member, confessed to throwing the bomb at the mosque.

They also said they had planned more attacks, police said. Meanwhile, Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara Subramaniam told reporters that even a week after the attack on Anand, the police are yet to arrest the miscreants.

The police are yet to arrest the persons who set fire to the car of another functionary in Tirupur, he alleged. 

TMMK plea

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) State president Jawahirullah also addressed reporters at Podanur in the evening urging the police to "arrest the real culprits who were behind the attack of Anand." 

"During an executive committee meeting of TMMK and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), we adopted resolutions urging the Centre to withdraw CAA, NPR and NRC. We also want the State government to adopt a resolution against the Act in the Assembly," Jawahirullah said.

