'Produce convicts before us'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench directed the Palayamkottai prison authorities to produce two convicts, sentenced to capital punishment for sexually assaulting and murdering a 38-year-old woman at her house in 2008. A Bench of justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi gave the direction in a case seeking approval for the above death sentence, imposed on the two by a lower court in Tirunelveli recently. Since no advocate seemed to have been engaged by the convicts to represent them in the case on Tuesday, the judges directed the authorities to produce the convicts before the court on March 17.

Nod for anti-CAA public meeting

The Madurai Bench allowed a petition filed by a Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi functionary seeking permission to conduct a public meeting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at VVD signal in Thoothukudi on March 13. Justice GR Swaminathan allowed the petition, filed by one Kidar Bisme, holding that the petitioner has the democratic right to conduct the meeting and that the police can only regulate the same and not deprive them of the right. However, he imposed certain conditions which included that the meeting should not affect traffic flow and that the speakers who take part in the meeting should not use words that incite violence or violate any law.