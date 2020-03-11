Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Produce convicts sentenced to death for rape, murder before court’

A Bench of justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi gave the direction in a case seeking approval for the above death sentence, imposed on the two by a lower court in Tirunelveli recently. 

Published: 11th March 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Palayamkottai prison authorities to produce two convicts, sentenced to capital punishment for sexually assaulting and murdering a 38-year-old woman at her house in 2008.

A Bench of justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi gave the direction in a case seeking approval for the above death sentence, imposed on the two by a lower court in Tirunelveli recently. Since no advocate seemed to have been engaged by the convicts to represent them in the case on Tuesday, the judges directed the authorities to produce the convicts before the court on March 17.

The sentence
On February 12, 2020, a Mahila court in Tirunelveli found the men -- C Vasantha Kumar alias Ganesan, and M Rajesh alias Rajeshkanna -- guilty of offences under sections 449 (relating to house-trespass), 376 (punishment for sexual assault), and 302 (punishment for murder) and sentenced them to death for sexually assaulting one Thamizh Selvi and strangulating her to death at her home in 2008. The death sentence awarded by the trial court was referred to the High Court Bench for approval. The convicts are presently lodged in Palayamkottai central prison.

No advocate
