By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former TNCC president and Lok Sabha MP Su Thirunavukkarasar met actor Rajinikanth at the latter’s Poes Garden residence on Tuesday. Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, he termed the meeting as a courtesy call.

Responding to questions on the actor’s stand on recent political developments, The senior leader said, “Rajinikanth knows everything. He doesn’t need political advice from anyone and he has enough experience in cinema and public life.”