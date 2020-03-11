Home States Tamil Nadu

Serial murder case: Suspect to be freed

A 22-year-old youth who was arrested as a suspect in a serial murder case would be released,  Deputy Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) S Senthil said on Tuesday.

Published: 11th March 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM:  A 22-year-old youth who was arrested as a suspect in a serial murder case would be released,  Deputy Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) S Senthil said on Tuesday.

On February  3, an aged person from north India was murdered during the wee hours in Suramangalam. A CCTV footage showed a youth perpetrating the crime, police had said. The next day, another aged person was killed at a commercial complex near Old Bus Stand, police said, adding that footage gathered from the locality showed the same person committing the crime. On February 1, another elderly person was found murdered near Tiruvalluvar statue. However, police could not find any CCTV footage. 

With the targets being aged persons, police suspected that a serial killer is on the prowl and deployed special teams to nab the accused. 

During the investigation, police detained the youth, Andisamy, a resident of Sitheriyur village in Dindugul district and an alleged drug addict, who was roaming suspiciously in the locality.

Andisamy was disowned by his family members reportedly owing to his addiction to drugs.

As the suspect did not cooperate with the police during investigation, police said, they sent his picture and the footage gathered from the locality of the crimes to a forensic lab in Bengaluru.

The report that confirmed Andisamy as the person seen in the CCTV footage paved way to his arrest on February 22.

 However, in a major turn of events, Pudukottai police alerted their Salem counterparts to inform that there was another person who has confessed to have committed the crimes.

Rajesh Kumar (27), a resident of Pudukottai and an alleged ganja addict, was arrested in attempt-to-murder case a few days ago. During investigation, he confessed to have murdered three elderly persons in Salem District for cash to buy ganja.

On information, Salem police made the youth re-enact the crime, recorded it and sent it to forensic lab.

The report found 80 per cent matches between Kumar's picture and the person seen in the CCTV footage.

The Salem police arrested Kumar on Monday evening and remanded him in Salem Central Prison.

As the word spread, people from various cricles took to social media and lambasted the police for allegedly framing an innocent person in a hurry to close the case.

Refuting the allegations, DCP Senthil told TNIE that Andisamy was arrested also based on his confession to have committed the crimes.

"Even the forensic report confirmed his involvement. With the arrest of Rajesh Kumar, we have decided to revoke a chargesheet against Andisamy and release him. He would be kept on watch as he is a ganja addict, the officer said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
serial murder case CCTV
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What does the MP crisis tell us about Congress and BJP?
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP after serving Congress for almost two decades
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp