Three held for selling knock-off clothes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Based on a tip-off that a number of textile shops in the city were selling knock-off clothes, the city police on Monday carried out a surprise search at three shops and seized over 750 such lungis and arrested three persons. According to sources, a famous lungi brand had complained to the city police claiming that a few textiles shops were selling lungis from other manufacturers under its brand name. The shops searched are located on Kamarajar Salai, on Vadampokki Street, and on Maistry Street. The Vilakuthoon police registered case under sections 102, 103, and 104 of the Trade Mark Act, and section 63, and 64 of the Copyrights Act.