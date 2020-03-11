Home States Tamil Nadu

TN man who tested positive for coronavirus on March 7, tests negative three days later

The 45-year-old man had reached Chennai from Oman on February 28. 

Coronavirus, awareness

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man from Kancheepuram, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 7, has tested negative in a second test on Tuesday.

A senior official from the Directorate of Public Health said, "A third test will be done tomorrow (on Wednesday). If that comes negative, he will be discharged from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and quarantined at home. The 28-day quarantine period will be calculated from the date of his arrival from Oman."

The 45-year-old man had reached Chennai from Oman on February 28. 

ALSO READ: Samples of eight contacts of Tamil Nadu coronavirus patient sent for testing

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar tweeted, "Eight samples that were in process for #COVID-19 is negative. This includes 7 samples of close contacts of the pt @ RGGH. This confirms there are no new cases in TN."

Meanwhile, five persons, who recently returned from the US and Italy, have been kept in home quarantine in Kanniyakumari district. 

Six persons who returned from abroad are under house quarantine in different parts of Theni district.

Two persons who travelled to Malaysia and Singapore have been admitted to the isolation ward in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital with fever.

