Bird flu impact: With every plate of biryani, get a chicken-65 free!

Balachandar, Managing Director of a non-veg hotel said advent of summer meant low intake of meat.

Published: 12th March 2020 05:39 AM

By L Rajagopal
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: These are desperate times for hoteliers in the city. With coronavirus and bird flu scare doing the rounds, the hotel industry is resorting to desperate measures to tide over the crisis. 

The 800-odd hotels in the city had been doing a business of Rs 4-5 crore a day till the virus came calling. 
Some hotels have started giving one plate chicken-65 free with a plate of chicken biryani, while others are upping the game with discounts and other delicacies.

“With COVID-19 outbreak, along with bird flu rumours, sales have come down by 30 per cent. While the virus and consumption of chicken are nowhere related, the business is down,” he added.
A roadside hotel owner, Murugan also said sales have come down. 

“Earlier, I used to buy eight kg chicken. It has come down to three now. Egg consumption too is down to 50 from 500 a day,” he said. He added, “My business has slumped by 50 per cent due to the outbreak, and the viral posts on social media.”

